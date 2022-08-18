Brackley looking to bounce back at home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin watches on during his team's 2-1 defeat at King's Lynn Town. Picture by Glenn Alcock

The Saints have suffered back-to-back defeats in the past few days after a 2-0 loss at Chester last weekend was followed by a heartbreaking 2-1 setback at King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday night.

Things were looking good at the Walks in midweek after Gaz Dean headed Brackley into the lead but the Linnets, who were relegated from the National League last season, hit back with two goals from Gold Omotayo, including an 89th-minute winner, to seal their third victory from as many games.

It was a tough one to take for boss Kevin Wilkin who admits there is still work to be done to get his new-look team firing on all cylinders.

“You are always disappointed to lose games and to lose it so late on in midweek when we were organised and, by and large, had done the job we wanted to do was disappointing,” the Brackley boss said.

“Off the back of Saturday, we were looking for a bit of improvement in our overall performance and I think we got that against a full-time side who have had a great start to the season.

“It was disappointing to go so close to taking something from a difficult place but that’s the way it is and we have to get on with it and prepare again for Saturday.

“A number of players have stepped up to the level but, by the same token, we have lads who have been here for a longer period and they would hopefully hold their hands up and say they need to do better.

“The reason we have lost a couple of games isn’t solely because we have new players in the side.

“It’s all about achieving together and that’s what we are working towards.

“It may take a bit of time and there’s work to be done. You might not always get the results you feel your performances merit but those are the fine lines.”

Brackley will hope to bounce back against a Farsley side who have picked up just one point from their first three games at St James Park on Saturday.

But Wilkin is taking nothing for granted.

“Absolutely that, there’s no easy games and you can take nothing for granted in this division,” he added.

“They will come down here and do what they need to do and it won’t be easy.

“I felt there was an improvement on our part on Tuesday night and now we will work hard in training.