Brackley land experienced defender in 'real coup' for the club

Michael Nottingham in action for Accrington Stanley in 2021. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Brackley Town have announced the signing of experienced defender Michael Nottingham from Scottish Premiership side Livingston, in what the club describes as ‘a real statement of intent’ ahead of their debut campaign in the Vanarama National League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham will bring a wealth of experience and leadership to St James Park, having played at the highest level in Scotland and boasting an impressive record across the English Football League. Nottingham joins the Saints following a successful spell north of the border, where he made over 60 appearances for Livingston and proved himself as a commanding and consistent presence in defence.

The high-profile addition follows Brackley’s historic National League North title-winning season, as they prepare to compete in the National League for the very first time. The club’s ambition and momentum have been underlined with this coup, securing a player of Nottingham’s calibre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the move, manager Gavin Cowan said: “Notts is a real coup for the football club. We have someone who will not only bring a wealth of experience but is still physically a high achiever due to peaking at a late age. It’s about miles in the legs not age so we have someone who has a huge amount to give. Michael is also an elite human being which is high on our recruitment requirements.”

Nottingham has previously featured for the likes of Blackpool, Salford City, and Accrington Stanley, with a reputation for his defensive versatility, aerial strength, and leadership on and off the pitch.