Brackley keen to hit back in the FA Cup

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin. Picture by Peter Short

Kevin Wilkin is satisfied with the way Brackley Town have started the Vanarama National League North campaign.

But he insists no-one at St James Park should be getting carried away just yet.

A Glenn Walker goal earned the Saints a 1-0 win over Southport on Saturday but that was followed by their first defeat of the season as James Armson was sent-off in the first half before Darlington went on to claim a 3-1 success at St James Park on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As they prepare to turn their attention to the Emirates FA Cup, Brackley sit in second place in the early National League North table.

But Wilkin insists there is a little way to go before he can truly judge how good the start has been.

“We have to be pleased with what we have done in the first few games,” the Brackley boss said.

“But we started last season slowly and I didn’t get carried away and we aren’t going to get carried away by what has happened so far this season.

“You have to look at it after 10 or 15 games and that’s when you can tell whether you have had a good start or not.

“We have picked up some positive results but I don’t think there’s any need for getting carried away with it and we certainly aren’t doing that.

“We will see what happens in the next seven or eight games. It will be a fairer reflection of how we have started over that slightly longer period.”

Wilkin knows a swift response to Tuesday’s setback will be needed tomorrow (Saturday) as Brackley host Southern League Premier Central side Coalville Town.

The match is likely to see Saints captain Gaz Dean come up against twin brother Alex who plays for Coalville.

And Wilkin knows it will be a tricky test for his team as they bid to book a place in Monday’s third qualifying round draw.

“They will come here and they won’t be fearing anything,” the Saints boss added.

“They are scoring goals and having a solid season themselves.