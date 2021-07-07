Brackley handed tricky opening-day trip as fixtures are revealed

Kevin Wilkin's Brackley Town will be on the road on the opening day of the National League North season

Brackley Town will kick-off the 2021-22 National League North season with a tough-looking trip to Chorley.

The Saints’ fixtures were released today (Wednesday) and they will begin the new campaign with a clash at last season’s non-League FA Cup heroes on Saturday, August 14.

Brackley’s first home game of the campaign will be against Darlington on Saturday, August 21 while the bank holiday weekend will see Kevin Wilkin’s team heading to York City on August 28 followed by a home game with Leamington on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.

The first midweek action will be on Tuesday, October 26 when Brackley host Alfreton Town while Northamptonshire rivals Kettering Town will provide part of the opposition over Christmas.

The Saints have home advantage against the Poppies on Boxing Day St James Park on Boxing Day before heading to Boston United on Tuesday, December 28 and then the reverse clash with Kettering at Latimer Park is scheduled for Sunday, January 2.

The Easter weekend sees a trip to Leamington on Good Friday, April 15 and an Easter Monday home clash with Boston on April 18.

The Saints travel to Hereford on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2 and the season will close with a clash at Chester on Saturday, May 7.

Brackley Town National League North fixtures 2021-22

August

Sat 14: Chorley (a)

Sat 21: Darlington (h)

Sat 28: York City (a)

Mon 30: Leamington (h)

September

Sat 4: Blyth Spartans (a)

Sat 11: Southport (h)

Sat 18: FA Cup 2Q

Sat 25: AFC Telford United (a)

October

Sat 2: FA Cup 3Q

Sat 9: Kidderminster Harriers (a)

Sat 16: Spennymoor Town (h)

Sat 23: Gateshead (a)

Tue 26: Alfreton Town (h)

Sat 30: Gloucester City (h)

November

Sat 6: Farsley Celtic (a)

Sat 13: AFC Fylde (a)

Sat 20: Curzon Ashton (h)

Sat 27: FA Trophy 2

December

Sat 4: Bradford Park Avenue (a)

Sat 11: Guiseley (h)

Sat 18: FA Trophy 3

Sun 26: Kettering Town (h)

Tue 28: Boston United (a)

January

Sun 2: Kettering Town (a)

Sat 8: Hereford (h)

Sat 15: Chester (a)

Sat 22: Chorley (h)

Sat 29: Farsley Celtic (h)

February

Sat 5: Gloucester City (a)

Sat 12: AFC Fylde (h)

Sat 19: Curzon Ashton (a)

Tue 22: Guiseley (a)

Sat 26: Bradford Park Avenue (h)

March

Sat 5: Southport (a)

Sat 12: AFC Telford United (h)

Sat 19: Kidderminster Harriers (h)

Tue 22: Alfreton Town (a)

Sat 26: Spennymoor Town (a)

April

Sat 2: Gateshead (h)

Sat 9: York City (h)

Fri 15: Leamington (a)

Mon 18: Boston United (h)

Sat 23: Darlington (a)

Sat 30: Blyth Spartans (h)

May

Mon 2: Hereford (a)