Brackley had tracked prolific new loan signing Stewart for some time
On Wednesday, it was announced that the Saints had signed Stewart on loan from Shrewsbury Town until January.
The highly-rated young striker will bolster Brackley's attacking options as they continue their first season in the Vanarama National League.
Stewart earned his move to League One side Shrewsbury in January after a prolific spell with Leamington, where he scored 37 goals in 74 appearances following his arrival from Coventry Sphinx in the summer of 2023.
His outstanding form saw him become one of the standout forwards in National League North, finishing as the division’s top scorer at the time of his transfer.
Stewart’s arrival adds further quality and depth to Brackley’s forward line as the club continues to grow and adapt to life in the National League.
And boss Cowan said: "Callum is someone we have been aware of for some time due to his ability to score goals, this culminated in his move to the league.
"All parties will gain from this move as Callum scoring goals is brilliant for us and his continued development at Shrewsbury.
"He’ll join our other brilliant attacking players in continuing the progress of the group and the club!”