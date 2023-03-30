News you can trust since 1931
Brackley gear up for two more tricky away-days after draw at Spennymoor

Brackley Town face two more tough-looking away games over the next week as they bid to get back to winning ways.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 30th Mar 2023, 06:59 BST- 2 min read

The Saints are now without a win in five games in the Vanarama National League North after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Spennymoor Town last weekend.

Roger Johnson’s team remain in fourth place in the table and now have a big test in front of them as they head to leaders AFC Fylde, who suffered a shock 3-0 home defeat to Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night, this weekend.

And they then face a midweek trek to Farsley Celtic next Tuesday evening.

Cosmas Matwasa is congratulated by Adam Rooney after he gave Brackley Town the lead in their 1-1 draw at Spennymoor Town. Pictures by Glenn Alcock
Johnson was left telling a familiar tale after the draw at Spennymoor as Brackley took the lead through Cosmas Matwasa but were pegged back just before half-time.

And the Saints were then denied an away win by the woodwork late on.

“It was a strong away performance but without clinching the result – a story you have heard from me too often,” Johnson told Brackley’s official website.

“We took the lead then disappointingly conceded just moments before the interval and then should have won it at the end.”

Saints boss Roger Johnson
Brackley started well and only a smart save from Harry Flatters prevented Shep Murombedzi from giving his side an early lead.

The opening goal came on 17 minutes though when Callum Stead fired a shot on goal which was only parried by Flatters allowing Matwasa to sweep home the loose ball at the far post.

Debutant Zak Goodson came close to levelling for the home side but his powerful drive flashed just over the bar as Moors began to gain a foothold in the game.

And the equaliser arrived on the stroke of half-time as Joe Tait’s curling free-kick beat Danny Lewis and found the far corner of the net.

Just after the hour mark the game was halted as medical staff from both clubs assisted with the emergency in the terrace behind the goal, which resulted in the players leaving the pitch.

When play resumed after a lengthy minute delay, the game was a scrappy affair with neither side looking likely to find a decisive moment.

“However it was Brackley who came closest to doing so right at the end of nearly 20 minutes of stoppage-time when substitute Levi Amantchi turned neatly inside the penalty area but struck a powerful shot off the outside of the post.

