Brackley full of belief ahead of 'really tough' trip to Solihull Moors

Connor Hall netted the winner for Brackley against Truro (picture: Pete Keen)

Gavin Cowan says his Brackley Town side will go to Solihull Moors on Saturday 'full of heart and full of form' after they secured another win on Tuesday night.

Connor Hall's goal proved decisive as the Saints saw off Truro City with a 1-0 success at St James Park.

It means Brackley have now kept clean sheets in three successive National League matches, going unbeaten in four in a row.

And Cowan is hoping that good run can continue when Brackley travel to take on a Solihull Moors side who have won two of their 11 league matches so far this season.

"It's really tough - the games keep coming thick and fast," the Saints boss said.

"Solihull Moors is a club I know well and they've got really good people there.

"I know they've recently lost their manager so they'll be looking for a reaction over the next couple of weeks.

"But we'll do our due diligence and we'll go there full of heart and full of form.

"As always, against a good club and a good team, we're going to have to put our best foot forward and be at our maximum if we want to win the game."

Reflecting on the win against bottom side Truro, Cowan said: "I'm really pleased with the result, the mentality and the lads' attitude and application.

"I felt like it was going to be the biggest game of the season because when you're playing against teams like Rochdale and Carlisle, you know the players are going to bring through an element of healthy fear, they're going to bring their full concentration, so I was very vocal about saying this is our biggest game of the season.

"We needed to see who our leaders were, who were the ones with the mentality and who were the ones with the understanding that three points here was as big as getting three points against Rochdale.

"The performance was excellent in a very gritty, determined way.

"We were very focused, lots of concentration, very diligent out of possession and up until the goal, we were very much in control.

"Then Truro threw caution to the wind and had a lot of the ball. They played excellently considering they've had a couple of long journeys.

"If they're bottom of the league, that gives you an indication of how strong the league is.

"We stifled them brilliantly, knocked them out of their momentum and it's full credit to the lads because it was an excellent performance.

"I'm just ecstatic because it was such a hard game against a really good Truro team."

Jack Price was named man of the match on Tuesday night.

And Cowan said: "He was immense. Everything we wanted him to do, he was where we needed him at the right times. We've got a few players who really revel in the way we play and I thought he was excellent.

"Kyle Morrison came back into the team and used a bit of that experience and warrior-like mentality.

"It's three clean sheets on the trot now with three different back threes so we've got some quality there.

"The players are on top of their form and they need to stay there because they know there's good players around them.

"I'm so pleased with the lads."