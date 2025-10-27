Brackley can't wait for FA Cup first round 'free hit' against Notts County

Brackley Town were beaten at Southend last weekend (picture: Pete Keen)

Gavin Cowan has backed his players to give a 'brilliant' account of themselves when Brackley Town host Notts County in a big FA Cup first round clash on Saturday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game will kick off 5.30pm as it will be shown on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, TNT Sports 3 and discovery+.

Notts County are currently flying high in League Two, sitting fifth, having won seven of their 14 matches in England's fourth tier so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But National League side Brackley have a strong recent history of claiming FA Cup scalps and they will fancy their chances of delivering another this weekend.

"It's great times for the football club and the supporters," Saints boss Cowan said.

"The supporters were absolutely superb at Southend last Saturday, they gave the players a rousing reception, like they always do.

"They know we're in every game and we're competitive, but we know we've got to start really doubling down on being professional and winning games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm pleased for the players now because they deserve a week where they can go and really have a free hit because there's nothing expected of us.

"We can go and really give a brilliant account of ourselves and try to write FA Cup history, which is fantastic."

Brackley produced an impressive performance last Saturday, but they were undone by two stoppage-time goals in a 2-0 defeat at Southend United in the National League encounter.

"In the first half, I thought we were excellent," Cowan said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maybe we need to look at our subs and the impact they made, or didn't make, when they came on.

"I felt like their subs came on and really made an impact, put us on the back foot somewhat.

"I still didn't feel like they were really hurting us. There were a couple of routine saves for Jonny (Maxted) and we were comfortable being uncomfortable.

"It was a tough one to take.

"We had three or four chances where we should absolutely have scored, but credit to them because they kept going and waiting for a crack in our armour - and unfortunately that's what we saw."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finding the back of the net continues to be a problem for Brackley.

And Cowan said: "I'm not sure what more we can do because we're signing players of the calibre of Danny Waldron and Callum Stewart who have scored big numbers at the level below, we've got Matt Lowe, who was incredible last year and has been this year, we've got Morgan Roberts, Scott Pollock, Connor Hall, who has scored lots of goals in his career, Miracle Okafor.

"It's not easy recruiting for Brackley because we're still earning the right to have our name among the names of this division so I suppose we're not the sexiest club in the world, but I feel like we've done some pretty incredible recruitment and it should probably warrant more of a return in goals.

"Anyone who says we're not recruiting right or we haven't got the firepower should really give their head a wobble.

"We've just got to keep plugging away."