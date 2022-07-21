Brackley boss Wilkin pleased with a good start

Callum Stead heads home Brackley Town's second goal in their 2-1 victory over Burton Albion. Pictures by Glenn Alcock

The Saints kicked off their summer fixtures with a 1-1 draw against last season’s Vanarama National League beaten play-off finalists Solihull Moors at St James Park last weekend with Jordan Cullinane-Liburd on target.

And Brackley followed that up with an eye-catching 2-1 home success over Sky Bet League One outfit Burton Albion as Shepherd Murombedzi put them in front before summer signing Callum Stead headed home what proved to be the winner after the break.

It’s been an encouraging start for Wilkin, who has seen a number of key players leave this summer.

Brackley manager Kevin Wilkin

And now he is looking forward to a couple of fresh challenges at National League South side Oxford City on Saturday before he takes his team to AFC Rushden & Diamonds next Tuesday night as the preparations for the new National League North season on August 6 continue.

“We have been pleased with both games,” the Brackley boss said.

“We have spoken already about the fact we have lost some big players and that we are having a big change around in the group.

“But I have been really pleased with the attitude and application of the players.

“When you’re playing these teams from a higher level you don’t have the ball as much as you would like but you have to work hard out of possession.

“We have created one or two moments in the games and it has gone very well so far.

“But it is early days, no-one is getting carried away and there is still lots to find out about certain players.

“We now have a couple of different challenges and that’s what why you organise pre-season like we have.

“You want a variation of challenges on different surfaces and these matches will be more akin to what we’re likely to face on August 6 and throughout the league campaign.