Brackley boss Wilkin happy to ‘go to the wire’ in search for new signings

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin is still looking to add to his squad

The Saints have undergone a bigger turnaround in players this summer than most during Wilkin’s reign.

But, even with pre-season now being completed, the Brackley boss is still hoping to confirm some new signings before they begin the campaign with a home clash with newly-promoted Scarborough Athletic at the weekend.

“We are hoping to get one or two in before the weekend,” Wilkin said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As we suspected, we thought it would go to the wire to get a couple more players in and that looks like being the case.

“Hopefully we will get them done.”

Brackley rounded off pre-season with a goalless draw at National League South outfit Hemel Hempstead Town last Saturday.

That made it an unbeaten friendly campaign for Wilkin’s men this summer.

And he added: “I’m fairly happy with how pre-season has gone.

“We have probably utilised and had trialists on board for longer than we normally would.

“I’d have liked us to score a few more goals, we have had good chances in games but haven’t quite scored the goals our play has merited.