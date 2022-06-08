Brackley boss Wilkin happy to allow things to ‘settle down’

Lee Ndlovu has left Brackley Town and is expected to make a move to a higher level. Picture by Glenn Alcock

The Saints lost two key players this week with striker Lee Ndlovu and winger Matt Lowe set for moves further up the ladder after departing St James Park.

However, boss Wilkin confirmed talks are ongoing with other members of last season’s squad, which finished as runners-up in the Vanarama National League North before losing out to York City in the play-off semi-finals.

And the Brackley manager admitted he does have targets in mind when it comes to adding new signings.

“We have spoken to one or two players and there are targets we are going to make a play for,” Wilkin said.

“At this early stage the demands of some players can be a bit excessive.

“We need to let things settle down and get back to realistic money and then we will be getting more players on board.

“We have still got to get some of the current crop back on board and we are in the process of doing that.”

Wilkin admitted it was “frustrating” to see both Ndlovu and Lowe depart this week.

Ndlovu looks set to join National League side Boreham Wood while Lowe is likely to move into the Football League.

“It’s frustrating but it’s part and parcel of football,” Wilkin added.

“If you do well, other clubs will start to show an interest in your players.

“The guys have done well for us over a period of time, we have helped develop them and we wish them well in their steps up.