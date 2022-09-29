Brackley boss Wilkin content as things ‘settle down’

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin. Picture by Glenn Alcock

The Saints bounced back from a 1-0 defeat at Alfreton Town on Saturday with a 1-0 success at AFC Telford United on Tuesday night, courtesy of Wes York’s goal.

Having lost a number of key players during the summer, Wilkin was forced into one of the biggest transitions of his squad since he has been at the club.

He concedes it has taken time for things to bed in but, having suffered just one defeat in their last six league matches, he feels the situation is beginning to “settle down”.

The only other major blot on his team’s copybook in recent weeks has been a shock FA Cup defeat at the hands of Worksop Town, a result that means Brackley are now without a game until they host AFC Fylde a week on Saturday (October 8).

But, overall, Wilkin is content with seeing his team in eighth place in the table and sitting just outside the play-off places after the first 10 games.

“When you look at the transition we went through in the summer, we are quite content to be sat where we are now,” the Brackley boss said.

“We have only lost marginally in games and, as I have said in the past, those fine lines are what we are trying to get on the right side of.

“It’s taken a little while to settle down, I think it is starting to settle down now and we are starting to see an improvement in what we are.

“All the games are close, the league is incredibly tight and when you look at the great players we lost in the summer, to pick it up and get to where we are now is a great credit to everyone at the club.

“We have this break now but it gives us a chance to look at the situation and see if we can get one or two more players in.”

Wilkin admitted Tuesday’s win at Telford was crucial for his team ahead of their enforced break from action and it was also the perfect remedy following their narrow loss at Alfreton.

“It’s always pleasing to win away from home,” he added.

“They have been a couple of awkward games for us and Saturday didn’t go the way we had planned and hoped for. We were guilty of not taking the moments that came along.

“But, on a good surface at Telford, we moved the ball well and played with confidence.