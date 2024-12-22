Brackley boss Cowan unhappy despite last-gasp leveller at Farsley Celtic

Brackley Town manager Gavin Cowan

Boss Gavin Cowan was left to rue a stack of missed chances from his side as Brackley Town needed a last-gasp leveller from Jez Abbey to secure a 1-1 draw at struggling Farsley Celtic on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a horrible afternoon with strong winds and heavy rain making conditions very challenging, the Saints dropped two points and have slipped to 10th in the Vanarama National League South, three points outside the play-off places.

But an unhappy Cowan was in no mood for cutting his players any slack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was a lot of wind and rain and it was difficult for both teams, but that is no excuse for us," Cowan told Brackley Town's YouTube channel.

"I feel we were particuarly poor and the players have to take a lot of responsibility for that.

"Yes it's great that we came back and managed to get the 1-1, but the amount of chances we had that we need to convert.

"The concentration and focus wasn't there and that is really not like us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am the first one to stick up for my players and back them, but on Saturday they needed to be a lot better and they know that.

"With the greatest respect to Farsley, we are disappointed to come here and only get a draw because we had enough chances to win the game.

"We need to more ruthless and the lads understand that we need to concentrate and be focused. We need to be better

"They were difficult conditions to contend with, but nobody cares. Nobody wants to hear your hard luck stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We should be winning games like this, and I don't want anyone being elated because we managed to score towards the end because we should have been out of sight."

One gripe Cowan did have was with the referee, as he felt his side were denied two stonewall penalties.

"I feel like we could have had three penalties," said the Saints boss.

"Their might be a debate about the third, but the first two incidents were out and out penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We seem to have something against us where we don't get penalties, and I can't see how they are not given.

"Going into every game we have an anxiety around what is going to happen around that, and it doesn't seem to be working for us."

Brackley return to action on Boxing Day when they go to 18th-placed Oxford City.