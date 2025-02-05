Brackley boss Cowan knows Peterborough Sports will pose plenty of problems

Brackley beat Needham Market on Tuesday night (picture: Pete Keen)

Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan is well aware of the problems Peterborough Sports will pose at St James Park on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Sports currently sit in 11th in Vanarama National League North but have not lost a league game on the road since November 2.

And Cowan said: "It's another tough game.

"They're a really good side, well set out and they always give us problems.

"We're going to have to be at our best to win games.

"We know the expectation is we want to have a big season.

"We feel if we're at our best, we can take three points from any game, but that's the challenge for the players - to be at their best in every game and go back to back in terms of performances and results."

Brackley were 2-1 winners on Tuesday night as they came back from a goal down to beat Needham Market at St James Park.

Connor Hall and Miracle Okafor netted during the second half to make sure of all three points as the Saints moved up to third in the league standings, six points off the top with a game in hand over leaders Chester FC.

"I was really pleased with large parts of the game," said Cowan after the win against bottom side Needham. "I thought the lads managed the game really well.

"Needham played with a real freedom, almost like they had no expectation, and it was really difficult.

"They've got very good players who were set out very well, and it's hard to combat.

"But I felt like they started really well in the first 15 minutes and then we took control of the game.

"About 10 minutes before half-time, there were just a couple of decisions and a couple of moments that killed our momentum.

"They got a free-kick and it's farcical how it goes in but this is football - they're moments you have to avoid and stop at source.

"At half-time we were disappointed not to be in the lead ourselves but the lads showed character to come back.

"We spoke at half-time about not being desperate, about sticking to the process of what we do - and I thought we did that.

"We managed the game really well, we stifled Needham's threat and it could have ended up being four or five one. The lads were disappointed with some of the chances we didn't manage to convert.

"Sometimes you can be guilty of coming into games like this and thinking that they're bottom of the league and you're going to walk all over them.

"They're a reflection of how tough the league is because they're a very good side and they will take points off teams in their quest to stay in the league.

"We weren't going to be guilty of just thinking it would be a formality. We know we have to earn the right to take every point.

"We had to take our medicine last Saturday when we got a bit complacent when we were in control of the game and I thought the lads managed it really well this time."

Match-winner Okafor returned to Brackley last month, joining on a permanent deal from Tamworth.

The 23-year-old had previously spent a successful two months on loan with the Saints.

And Cowan said: "It's brilliant to have Miracle back in the building - we've worked really hard to get him.

"I know Tamworth were reluctant to come to an agreement on that deal but it's' great to have him here.

"Matt Lowe was excellent in creating that goal and it's great to get Miracle on the scoresheet and get him up and running.

"We're pleased with a lot of the players."