Brackley boss Cowan happy to get to work after a hectic but productive first month

The former AFC Telford United manager took the reigns at St James Park soon after their heartbreaking Vanarama National League North play-off final defeat to Kidderminster Harriers.

And it’s been non-stop business for the new Brackley boss since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of last season’s squad have stayed on while others have departed and a host of new faces have also signed up for the 2023/24 campaign.

Brackley Town manager Gavin Cowan. Picture by Glenn Alcock

The latest new additions include former Kettering Town attacker Jordon Crawford who has joined Brackley after being released by Boston United while midfielder Tommy O’Sullivan has signed after his contract expired at Gloucester City.

With left-back Riccardo Calder also agreeing fresh terms it’s been another busy week for Cowan, whose squad reported back for pre-season training on Tuesday night.

The Brackley boss said: “I have been in it a month now and not been off the phone really!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been hectic but we are really pleased with the work we have done.

“We have had a lot to turn over. Everyone was out of contract so we have had to re-sign everyone as well as sorting the pre-season programme.

“We didn’t want to rip the core of the team out because it has been a very good squad.

“For one reason or another, some have left us and that’s fine but we have needed to build a squad that is fresh and ready to go again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we have kept the core and we have added what we feel is some really high quality. There is competition for places.

“I think everyone is excited around this time and there’s a lot of expectation in the air.

“It’s been a hectic month but, thankfully, now we can get down to work.”

Part of Brackley’s preparations for the new season will include a training camp and friendly on the Isle of Man over the weekend of July 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it is a trip that Cowan hopes will be beneficial for numerous reasons.

“It was something I felt we needed to do,” he said.

“I don’t think the club has done anything like it previously but I feel that what you can do in three days, some teams would struggle to do in three months in terms of getting to know each other, understanding each other and trusting each other.

“I felt it was imperative that we did it and I am fortunate that the club are supporting us in it.

“I have experienced it as a player, I have been on a few pre-season tours and it’s always been beneficial for the group so it’s something I feel will be important.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad