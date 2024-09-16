Brackley bidding to kick on after securing excellent FA Cup win at Truro

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gavin Cowan wants to see his Brackley Town team continue to kick on after they collected another impressive win last weekend.

The Saints made it back-to-back victories as they followed their league success at Peterborough Sports with a 2-0 FA Cup triumph at Truro City.

Connor Hall got both goals in the first half as Brackley shrugged off the lengthy travel time to book their place in the third qualifying round, in which they will host Ramsgate on the weekend of September 28.

And ahead of Saturday's home game against Marine in Vanarama National League North, boss Cowan said: "We want to try to kick on from here now.

Connor Hall scored twice for Brackley against Truro (picture: Pete Keen)

"First of all, we're glad everyone got to the game at the weekend safely. It was a long journey and I know so many of our brilliant fans made a bit of a trip of it.

"Part of my team talk was that we had supporters who had gone to great lengths to be at the game and there were a good amount of Brackley fans there.

"It was a really good performance and I thought the lads were excellent. They did everything we asked them to do.

"The only thing if I'm being critical is that we should have been four or five up at half-time, and we had a couple of chances in the second half, too.

"But the lads carried out everything we asked of them and they got success.

"They have to trust the game strategy put in front of them and they were able to enjoy the journey back."

Cowan added: "My challenge to the players was to not be complacent at half-time.

"We got two goals that were incredible and some of the moves we were putting together were pretty breathtaking.

"It's great to see the lads playing with such confidence.

"We went there with 14 players because we had to leave players at home for treatment but full credit to the lads for getting the win.

"We didn't really look under any threat and the task was to keep a clean sheet in the second half.

"We neutralised them and it was really pleasing to see.

"It was a great performance all round."

Brackley have had a busy start to the season but they are able to get a full week between games ahead of the Marine battle.

And Cowan said: "It's really pleasing.

"We've gone with a small squad so it's good we can get a whole week's work into us.

"We have to manage it well, and we do.

"The club have been incredible since I've been here and we want to be the most professional semi-professional team in the country.

"We have an expectation of being in and around the top seven.

"We'd like to think we'll have a couple of players back this weekend."