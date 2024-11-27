Brackley bidding to be in ‘dreamland’ as they take on Stockport County in the FA Cup

Gavin Cowan (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Gavin Cowan is desperate to steer Brackley Town into 'dreamland' when they travel to Stockport County in the FA Cup second round on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

The Saints will be up against a team who currently sit fourth in Sky Bet League One, three divisions higher than Brackley, who are eighth in Vanarama National League North.

But Cowan insists his players will not just be going to Edgeley Park to make up the numbers this weekend.

"We've got an incredible day to go and enjoy on Saturday," the Brackley boss said.

"We don't want to be there to just make up the numbers. We want to go there, do ourselves proud, do our town proud, do our fans proud and I know the players will be preparing well.

"We're doing a lot of work away from the training ground ready for what we hope is going to be a really memorable day on Saturday.

"Our supporters are always brilliant, always behind us so I'm really pleased they can enjoy a day on Saturday, but I want to go one better by going there and really making them proud.

"We want to put in a performance and hopefully put us in dreamland.

"I feel really proud to be manager of the football club and it's so important everyone enjoys the day, but for 95-100 minutes we'll be at work.

"We're planning on going there and making it really difficult for Stockport on the day."

Brackley go into the Stockport clash on the back of a 1-0 league win at Rushall Olympic on Tuesday night.

A first half goal from new recruit Miracle Okafor proved to be enough for the Saints as they cut the gap to top spot to just five points.

"The lads were excellent out of possession," Cowan said.

"We called it how they were going to play and how their game strategy would be.

"We have various ways of approaching games and this was one we got right.

"Credit to Rushall, I thought they were really energetic, they really got on the ball, tried to move us about and they were really brave, which was refreshing.

"If teams like Rushall are bottom of the league then it shows how strong the league is.

"Credit to them for giving us a really tough night."

Forward Okafor recently joined on loan from Tamworth.

And Cowan said: "Miracle was a handful all night and he made life difficult for their defenders, which we anticipated he would do. He did great.

"He's trying get fit still so we needed to look after him towards the back end of the game, but I thought he was a constant thorn in their side throughout the game and totally deserved his goal."

Earlier this week, Brackley completed the signing of winger Justin Donawa from Altrincham.

The 28-year-old has previously played for Darlington in the National League North before signing for Solihull Moors in the 2020-21 season, making 69 appearances, scoring seven goals.

He then joined Altrincham in the summer of 2023 and spent time on loan at Chorley last season.

“Justin has a great pedigree at this level and the level above so we are really pleased to have him on board," Cowan said.

"He fits our profile of a player with good versatility and athleticism and with an injury-hit squad, it was important to iron out at least some of the dent.”