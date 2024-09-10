Brackley bid to build momentum in FA Cup after morale-boosting league victory

Gavin Cowan hailed the 'incredible' attitude and application of his Brackley Town players after they got back on track last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Saints boss has now called on his squad to build some momentum, starting with Saturday's FA Cup second qualifying round trip to Truro City.

Brackley were 2-0 winners at Peterborough Sports last weekend, putting an end to a run of three games without a victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saints had been handed a hugely difficult start to Vanarama National League North this season, taking on all of the sides who currently occupy the top six league positions.

Gavin Cowan (picture: Pete Keen)

That left them with seven points from as many matches, but they hit double figures last weekend as goals from Connor Hall and Morgan Roberts earned them a valuable victory at Peterborough.

And Cowan said: "I thought the lads' attitude and application was incredible. It was a really well deserved win.

"It's always going to be a difficult game at Peterborough because of the dimensions of the pitch and they're very hard fought, they fight for every ball and make it very difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we went back to basics, wanted to win every first, second contact and every first, second ball.

"We had a game plan to be very direct and aggressive and just try to win our battles.

"I thought the lads were excellent in what we asked them to do and what they actually did.

"We can score at any time and it was brilliantly executed by Connor for that first goal.

"It was nice to see our front three being quite electric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really pleased for the players because they had a tough week.

"They hadn't played particularly poorly and we were certainly the better team against Hereford and didn't deserve to get beaten against Chorley.

"We were riddled with injury and illness last week. Scott Pollock had food poisoning on the eve of the game and there were players playing with injuries.

"Injuries are hurting us but the lads are surpassing all expectations in terms of their physicality and performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really pleased for the lads because they got what they deserved at the weekend and they perhaps hadn't had that in the previous couple of games.

"I'm also pleased for the fans who understand that it's not always on the surface, there's a lot that goes into baking a cake. It's not always clear-cut on why we make decisions but I appreciate the people who trust us to do our job and back us so thank-you for that.

"A big part of our team talk is that we knew we'd get a good travelling contingent and we wanted to do them proud.

"It was unbelievable support so I'm really pleased we could get the win for them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brackley don't play in the league again until the home match against Marine on September 21.

And they now turn their attentions to a long road trip this weekend.

"Last weekend's win will create a lot of belief and confidence in the group," Cowan said.

"The lads have felt like the world's against them with fixtures and FA Cup draws and injuries and illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything that could have gone against us has done so it was a really enjoyable win.

"Now I want to create some momentum.

"Are we going to win the FA Cup? No. But everyone wants to have a run in the FA Cup.

"Everyone wants that success, that little bit of attention and it's well needed prize money for the football club.

"We're probably the only club who have got to drive five hours with no support from the FA or anyone like that, and it is pretty farcical in my opinion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we've got to play the cards we're dealt, and at the moment everything seems to be going against us.

"If we'd have had a little bit more luck, we could have a lot more points on the board going into this game.

"The performances have been good from the team, we've been collectively excellent and we've stuck together.

"Maybe it's created a bit more team morale for the rest of the season but it is a long season and we're going to have to do this over and over again, home and away.

"But we feel like we're in good shape."