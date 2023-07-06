Brackley are in good shape as they get ready for first friendly action

The Saints begin their pre-season friendly programme this weekend when they head to Daventry Town on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

That is immediately followed by a trip to Redditch United on Monday night (7.45pm) before Cowan takes his players for a training camp and friendly on the Isle of Man.

It’s been a busy few weeks for the new Brackley boss with a number of new signings coming into the fold at St James Park.

Gavin Cowan and his Brackley Town players are preparing for the new season. Picture courtesy of Brackley Town FC

And he believes the squad are already ahead of schedule with the impressive early fitness levels allowing him and his staff to immediately get to work on the style of play.

“We are looking forward to getting into the games,” the Brackley boss said.

“The players have been working extremely hard but, to be honest, with the way they returned which was in incredible shape, we have been able to start our education on how we are going to play a little bit earlier.

“So we feel we are ahead of schedule going into the games.

“As I have said to the players, it’s all about August 5. They will be looking to make sure they hit peak form at that time.

“But they have worked incredibly hard and it’s not quite like it used to be when I was playing and people were coming back two stone overweight.