Brackley and new-look Northampton play out stalemate in pre-season opener

Tyrese Fornah in action against Brackley

Cobblers opened up their pre-season campaign with a goalless draw at Northamptonshire neighbours Brackley Town on Saturday.

Kevin Nolan named two different line-ups for each half at St James Park, with new signings Conor McCarthy, Tyrese Fornah and Michael Jacobs among those starting, alongside three unnamed trialists. Other than injured trio Jon Guthrie, Liam Shaw and Tom Eaves, Jack Baldwin and Kamarai Swyer were the only senior players not involved. Four ex-Cobblers featured for Brackley, including Scott Pollock, Ryan Haynes and Morgan Roberts.

Jordan Willis, Josh Tomlinson and McCarthy lined up in a back three, with Nesta Guinness-Walker and Trialist B at wing-back, and the first half had all the hallmarks of a pre-season games as both sets of players blew off the summer cobwebs.

Lee Burge made a couple of routine stops from long-range shots in the Town goal while Sam Hoskins and Trialist A almost found themselves through on goal for the visitors, but there was no breakthrough before half-time.

Nolan changed almost his entire XI at the break and Ross Fitzsimons, Elliott List, Jack Perkins, Jack Burroughs and Dean Campbell all featured in the second half, as did youngsters Freddie Findlay, Archie Murray, Matty Ireland and Neo Dobson.

List looked sharp and was straight into the action, producing a lovely first touch before drawing a good save from Cameron Gregory, the Brackley goalkeeper, and Cameron McGeehan and Dobson also threatened but got in each other’s way.

Dobson probably had the best chance of the whole game, prodding wide after excellent work by the lively Perkins, and he also lifted over with only Gregory to beat, while Campbell went close after a fine run by young Murray.

Brackley finished the game strongly and almost stole it late on but Fitzsimons was down quickly to make a good save.

Cobblers first half XI: Burge, McCarthy, Willis, Tomlinson, Guinness-Walker, Trialist A, Fornah, Trialist B, Jacobs, Hoskins, Trialist C

Cobblers second half XI: Fitzsimons, Burroughs, Dyche, Findlay (Evans 80), Murray, Trialist B (Ireland 60), Perkins, Campbell, McGeehan, List, Dobson

Brackley squad: Maxted, Lyttle, Calder, Price, Morrison, Haynes, Byrne, Dean, Pollock, Brown, Hall, Okafor, Roberts, Lowe, Waldron, Donawa, Lilly, Gregory

Attendance: 999