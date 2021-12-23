Boxing Day derby between Brackley Town and Kettering Town is called off

The local derby between Brackley Town and Kettering Town, which was due to be at St James Park on Boxing Day, has been called off

The Poppies' midweek Vanarama National League North match with Southport was called off due to Covid-19 cases within Kettering's backroom staff and playing squad.

And the clash between the Northants rivals has now gone the same way.

A short statement on Kettering's website said: "In accordance with the National League ruling re Covid-19, the game at St James Park, Brackley Town v Kettering Town on Boxing Day, has been postponed."