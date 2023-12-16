Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieron Bowie scored in the third minute of stoppage-time as Cobblers rescued a dramatic and somewhat fortunate point against Carlisle United after an out-of-sorts performance at Brunton Park on Saturday.

Town were miles from their best throughout the contest, even when leading 1-0 at the break through Shaun McWilliams’ first league goal of the season, and they seemed destined for defeat after Carlisle turned things around in the second half.

Jack Armer levelled before Ryan Edmondson appeared to have won it against his former club with just eight minutes to go, only for Bowie to pop up at the back post to snatch a point and keep Cobblers 12th in League One.

Shaun McWilliams is joined by his team-mates after breaking the deadlock for Cobblers against Carlisle United on Saturday.

It's unlikely that many Town fans would have taken a point before this game kicked off given Carlisle’s struggles but in truth it was a case of take what you can get and run after a strangely lethargic and sloppy display, though away draws at this level are never to be sniffed at. Credit must also go to the hosts who were fired up after a difficult week and their performance belied their lowly league position.

Jon Brady had the services of Aaron McGowan available again after injury but he stuck with the same XI that started against Fleetwood last weekend. Louis Appéré missed out on a place in the squad with what was described as a knock.

Jon Guthrie headed a half chance wide in the opening two minutes but Carlisle were kicking with a stiff breeze in the first half and they utilised the conditions well to dominate the first quarter.

Akin Odimayo was perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty after nudging Joe Garner in the back while Luke Plange fired over and Patrick Brough’s brilliant defensive header prevented Garner nodding home at the back post.

Although Cobblers grew into the game and gained something of a foothold, it would be an exaggeration to say that they deserved to take the lead half-an-hour in. That they did though as the ball was worked nicely down the left and Bowie sent McWilliams racing away on goal, he then cut inside before his shot took a slight nick and somehow squirmed through the body of goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

That was pretty much Town’s only serious attack in the first half but it was enough to lead at the break after Carlisle failed to make the most of more possession and territory before half-time.

Josh Mellish’s in-swinging cross at the start of the second half had Thompson back-peddling and having to tip over his crossbar, and they went even closer four minutes later when Jack Robinson’s curling shot clipped the crossbar.

Cobblers showed some life in attack as Marc Leonard shot straight at Holy and Sam Hoskins stretched to reach Mitch Pinnock’s dangerous cross but again his header was too close to the goalkeeper.

But Carlisle were still doing more of the attacking and they were level midway through the second half. Armer appeared to be shaping to cross but it turned into a shot as the ball flew over Thompson and nestled into the far corner.

That should have woken Cobblers from their slumber but it failed to do and only one team looked likely to win the game in what time remained.

And so it proved, it seemed, as Carlisle hit the front with only eight minutes to play. The hosts had posed problems from corners all afternoon and finally they made one count when Jack Robinson’s excellent delivery was glanced home by Edmondson.

Town did not have long to muster a response and time appeared to be running out when they launched one final attack in stoppage-time. The ball was worked smartly down the left, Hoskins and Patrick Brough combining for the latter to cross and there was Bowie at the back post. It was not the easiest finish but he kept his composure to drill low and hard and through the goalkeeper, salvaging a dramatic and perhaps undeserved point – but one Town will gladly take in the circumstances.

Carlisle: Holy, Armer, Lavelle ©, McCalmont, Mellish, Emmanuel, McGeouch (Maguire 86), Gibson, Robinson, Garner (Edmondson 64), Plange

Subs not used: Breeze, Barclay, Butterowrth, Whelan, Fitzpatrick

Cobblers: Thompson, Odimayo (McGowan 75), Sherring, Guthrie © (Willis 86), Brough, Sowerby, McWilliams (Simpson 86), Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins, Bowie

Subs not used: Dadge, Monthé, Haynes, Hondermarck

Referee: Daniel Middleton

Attendance: 6,744