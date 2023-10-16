Bowie stars for Scotland Under-21s in victory over Hungary
On-loan Cobblers forward Kieron Bowie was the standout performer with two goals as Scotland enjoyed a 3-1 victory over Hungary in an under-21 Euro 2025 qualifier at Fir Park.
The Fulham forward, on loan at Sixfields, drove in an angled finish for a fine solo effort before heading home from a Max Johnston cross. Liverpool winger Ben Doak slotted in a penalty on 32 minutes, with Hungary’s Barnabas Kovacs replying before half-time.
Bowie's opener came after just two minutes as he powered forward from his own half and cut in from the left, holding off two challenges, before sliding the ball into the bottom corner. Soon after, he rose well to steer in a terrific first-time cross from the galloping Johnston.
Bowie could be in action again on Tuesday evening when Scotland face Malta at the same venue.