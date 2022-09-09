Bowie reveals his preferred position and says he's already improved at Cobblers after joining on loan from Fulham

Kieron Bowie.

Kieron Bowie is hoping for more opportunities as a central striker for the Cobblers after his impressive performance during last Saturday’s excellent 3-1 win over Barrow.

There were candidates all over the pitch as Cobblers bounced back from successive defeats with a well-earned win against an in-form team who had started the day in second place.

Sam Hoskins scored his eighth of the season with a crisp low finish and seemed to pop up everywhere, Tyler Magloire capped a dominant defensive display with a towering header and Shaun McWilliams ran relentlessly for 100 plus minutes.

But, for most, pipping them all was Bowie.

The 19-year-old has primarily played out wide since arriving on loan but he operated in a more central role against Barrow and demonstrated why he feels it’s his best position.

His dynamic, powerful running and trickery on the ball was a feature throughout and he crowned a fine performance with a well-taken header, planting Ali Koiki’s first-time cross into the bottom corner just 38 seconds after the restart.

"In previous games I have played out on the right but this was my first game up top and I think that just shows my versatility,” said Bowie.

"I can play in different positions. I had a conversation with the gaffer last Thursday and he was just asking me what I feel is my best position and I said I wasn't really sure!

"I feel like I can play in so many different positions but the fact I can play up front or on the right shows that I'm able to do different things and help the team in different ways and mix my game up.”

Bowie gave the classic answer of being happy to play anywhere as long as he's in the team, but when pushed for his preferred position, he replied: "Obviously I want to start as many games as possible and I will play wherever I'm told to play.

"I would like to play up front and I feel like I have done well there but it just depends on how the gaffer sees it.

"If he wants to keep me there, I'll play there and if he wants to put me on the right, I'll play there as well. I'm not too bothered.”

The teenager was sent to Sixfields on loan from Fulham to develop his game, and already he feels he has improved under Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood.

"I definitely feel like I am developing and progressing,” he continued. “It's a very different style of football from under-23s because playing for for the first-team is definitely more physical and that's benefitting me a lot.

"I enjoy working with Colin and Jon. They are teaching me a lot and helping improve my knowledge of the game and I feel like I have got better working with them.”

Bowie’s second goal of the season on Saturday helped Cobblers to a timely win.

After back-to-back defeats, including the 6-0 thumping at Ipswich, it was important to stop a minor blip turning into something more concerning.

"It was a good way to respond,” Bowie added. “It wasn’t our best performance last weekend and Tuesday was obviously disappointing so we knew we had to react and we have done that.