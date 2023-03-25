News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
2 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
3 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Bowie returns early from international duty but Cobblers hit by another injury setback

Full team news for Doncaster Rovers clash

By James Heneghan
Published 25th Mar 2023, 14:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 14:13 GMT
Kieron Bowie
Kieron Bowie
Kieron Bowie

Cobblers have been hit by yet another setback with Sam Sherring ruled out of Saturday’s League Two fixture against Doncaster Rovers due to an injury picked up in training this week.

The 22-year-old centre-back has played the last 22 games in a row but is not in the squad for the trip to South Yorkshire as a result of an ankle issue. The severity of the problem is not yet known but more details should be made public after Saturday’s game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In more positive news, young striker and Fulham loanee Kieron Bowie has returned early from international duty to make the bench against Doncaster. He played an hour for Scotland Under-21s in the week. Aaron McGowan starts at centre-back after serving his three-game suspension and new signing David Norman is also in the squad.

But no other players are back which means 11 miss out in total – Tom King (international duty), Akin Odimayo, Tyler Magloire, Max Dyche, Sam Sherring, Ali Koiki, Shaun McWilliams, Ben Fox, Josh Harrop, Josh Eppiah and Danny Hylton.

Most Popular

Cobblers XI v Doncaster: Burge, Lintott, McGowan, Guthrie ©, Haynes, Sowerby, Leonard, Hondermarck, Pinnock, Hoskins, Appéré.

Subs: Maxted, Norman, Osew, Abimbola, Wright-Phillips, Bowie, Yengi.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jonathan Mitchell is back in goal for Doncaster. Rovers XI: Mitchell, Brown, Anderson ©, Olowu, Seaman, Miller, Ravenhill, Lavery, Close, Molyneux, Rowe.

Kieron BowieCobblersDoncaster RoversLeague TwoTom KingFulham