Bowie returns early from international duty but Cobblers hit by another injury setback

Kieron Bowie

Cobblers have been hit by yet another setback with Sam Sherring ruled out of Saturday’s League Two fixture against Doncaster Rovers due to an injury picked up in training this week.

The 22-year-old centre-back has played the last 22 games in a row but is not in the squad for the trip to South Yorkshire as a result of an ankle issue. The severity of the problem is not yet known but more details should be made public after Saturday’s game.

In more positive news, young striker and Fulham loanee Kieron Bowie has returned early from international duty to make the bench against Doncaster. He played an hour for Scotland Under-21s in the week. Aaron McGowan starts at centre-back after serving his three-game suspension and new signing David Norman is also in the squad.

But no other players are back which means 11 miss out in total – Tom King (international duty), Akin Odimayo, Tyler Magloire, Max Dyche, Sam Sherring, Ali Koiki, Shaun McWilliams, Ben Fox, Josh Harrop, Josh Eppiah and Danny Hylton.

Cobblers XI v Doncaster: Burge, Lintott, McGowan, Guthrie ©, Haynes, Sowerby, Leonard, Hondermarck, Pinnock, Hoskins, Appéré.

Subs: Maxted, Norman, Osew, Abimbola, Wright-Phillips, Bowie, Yengi.

