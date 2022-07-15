Bowie relishing the physical challenge after joining Cobblers on loan from Fulham

Kieron Bowie plans to bring 'a bit of everything’ to Cobblers’ front-line this season and says he is relishing the challenge of League Two football.

The teenage striker has spent the past couple of seasons with Fulham’s youth teams but, unlike many academy players, he is not a complete stranger to men’s football having started out withRaith Rovers in Scotland.

However, after doing well for the under-18s and under-23s, he know he needs to push himself at senior level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieron Bowie

He said: "I obviously stepped into the under-18s and under-23s when I moved to Fulham and that does develop you technically but it gets to a point when there's not really much more you can do at that level.

"I think the next step you have to take is to go out on loan and now I feel like this is the time for me to do that and start performing and really progress and move up in my career.

"In the Premier League 2, you don't too many big, physical defenders. It's all small, technical players and there's not much physicality involved so I feel this move will help improve my game.

"I am happy to put myself about, even in under-23 games, but there are a lot more physical players in League Two and that's where I need to test myself more.”

Standing at 6ft 3in, comparisons could be drawn with last season's loanee Kion Etete who already had the physicality to do well in League Two.

"I'd say I'm quite strong and physical and I have a bit of pace,” Bowie added. “I also feel I can perform well under pressure. Those are probably my main attributes.

"I do like to run in behind but I can also come to feet and hold the ball up well so I can do a bit of everything. I wouldn't say there is one main thing, I'm quite versatile and happy to mix it up.

"There is good competition in my position and everyone will have to be at their best because if you don't perform, someone else will come in but it's good to have that competition.

"I can also learn a lot from people like Danny (Hylton). I've obviously been here for a week already and in training and in matches he has told me a few different things that I could do differently.