Bowie on the spot as Cobblers see off Cheltenham to get 2024 off to a winning start

Cobblers made a winning start to 2024 when Kieron Bowie’s second half penalty clinched a hard-fought 1-0 victory over resurgent Cheltenham Town and made it seven wins in 10 League One games.

Marc Leonard battles for he ball during the Cobblers' New Year's Day win over Cheltenham Town (Picture: Pete Norton)

The draining Christmas schedule appeared to be taking its toll in a flat and untidy first half at Sixfields and whilst Cheltenham had the better moments in attack, both teams looked tired and there was little to worry either goalkeeper before the break.

The visitors missed a big chance straight after the restart and that proved a key moment as Bowie both scored and won a penalty midway through the second half and that was sufficient in increasing Town’s points haul to an impressive nine from a possible 12 over the festive period.

It wasn't pretty from the Cobblers on New Year's Day but this team have so much spirit and determination and they would not be denied another excellent victory, one which lifts them up to ninth place in Sky Bet League One.

Jon Brady was again without the services of top scorer Sam Hoskins, who is managing a muscle strain, but Shaun McWilliams returned to the starting line-up and Akin Odimayo also came in.

With the Cobblers playing their fourth game in the space of 10 days, Brady opted for the cautious approach with Jon Guthrie and Jack Sowerby and as such both men dropped to the bench.

Tyreece Simpson had an early glimpse of goal against Cheltenham but his scuffed shot was no trouble for Luke Southwood before Odimayo’s well-timed last-ditch tackle denied Will Ferry at the other end.

Marc Leonard whipped a couple of devilish balls across the face of goal in the opening 10 minutes but Cheltenham caused problems when they went long and direct, with Tom Bradbury nodding over and George Lloyd's header kept out by Max Thompson.

It was all a bit flat and disjointed from the Cobblers and clear-cut chances remained elusive at both ends in a goalless first half.

The best chance of the game by a distance arrived just 60 seconds into the second half when Cheltenham exposed Cobblers down the right and Ferry hit the post before Lloyd side-footed the follow-up effort just wide.

Brady had changed shape at the break, going to three at the back with Kieron Bowie and Simpson leading the line, and a rare meaningful attack from Town culminated in McWilliams firing over.

McWilliams then made way for Sowerby and Town’s clearest sight of goal followed not long later when Simpson out-muscled a defender and teed up Pinnock, who steered his effort over from the edge of the box.

Simpson also cleared the crossbar but Cobblers were belatedly starting to build up a head of steam and it wasn’t long until they hit the front.

The decisive goal came on 67 minutes when Bowie had too much strength for Lewis Freestone before being hauled down inside the box by the Cheltenham defender.

Bowie picked himself up and confidently stuck away the spot-kick, firing low and hard and beyond the reach of Southwood.

A smart stop by Thompson denied Aidan Keena within minutes and Cheltenham threw men forward in pursuit of a leveller but Cobblers sent on Guthrie and Manny Monthé and gave away hardly anything in the closing stages despite coming under pressure.

Thompson clawed away a long-range shot but that was about it and, if anything, it was the hosts who looked the more likely to score another goal as Pinnock hit the post in stoppage-time and Southwood thwarted the impressive Simpson.

One goal would, however, be enough for another excellent victory.

Match facts

Cobblers: Thompson, Odimayo (Lintott 89), McGowan ©, Willis (Monthé 76), Brough, McWilliams (Sowerby 54), Leonard, Hondermarck (Guthrie 76), Pinnock, Bowie (Hylton 76), Simpson. Subs not used: Burge, Abimbola

Cheltenham: Southwood, Long ©, Bradbury, Freestone (Davies 70), Ferry, Smith (Butler-Oyedeji 70), Bonds (Williams 70), Pett, Lloyd, Thompson (Sercombe 70), Goodwin (Kenna 45). Subs not used: Hammond, Pardington

Referee: Neil Hair

Attendance: 6,467