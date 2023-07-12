Bowie on target for Cobblers in behind-closed-doors match against Southampton youngsters

The match itself was split into four 20-minute blocks. The first two blocks were made up of mainly first-team players and the final two blocks involved a lot of the Under-18s squad.

The game finished 4-2 to Southampton, with Kieron Bowie and youth team player Leo Jenkins on target for the Cobblers.

First-team coach Marc Richards, who oversaw the game, said: "This was a much-needed run out for the lads as we look to dust off some cobwebs ahead of Saturday's match with Leicester City.

Cobblers youngster Jacob Scott in action against Southampton. Picture: Pete Norton

"It was a good chance for us as staff to look at the players and assess where they are in terms of match fitness and also to get some minutes into their legs.