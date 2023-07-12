News you can trust since 1931
Bowie on target for Cobblers in behind-closed-doors match against Southampton youngsters

Cobblers took on Southampton Under-23s at the club's Moulton College training base in a behind closed doors pre-season match on Tuesday afternoon.
By James Heneghan
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read

The match itself was split into four 20-minute blocks. The first two blocks were made up of mainly first-team players and the final two blocks involved a lot of the Under-18s squad.

The game finished 4-2 to Southampton, with Kieron Bowie and youth team player Leo Jenkins on target for the Cobblers.

First-team coach Marc Richards, who oversaw the game, said: "This was a much-needed run out for the lads as we look to dust off some cobwebs ahead of Saturday's match with Leicester City.

Cobblers youngster Jacob Scott in action against Southampton. Picture: Pete NortonCobblers youngster Jacob Scott in action against Southampton. Picture: Pete Norton
"It was a good chance for us as staff to look at the players and assess where they are in terms of match fitness and also to get some minutes into their legs.

"We thank Southampton for travelling down to us and for providing us a competitive game ahead of the weekend."

Related topics:SouthamptonKieron BowieCobblersMarc RichardsLeicester City