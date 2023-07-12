Bowie on target for Cobblers in behind-closed-doors match against Southampton youngsters
The match itself was split into four 20-minute blocks. The first two blocks were made up of mainly first-team players and the final two blocks involved a lot of the Under-18s squad.
The game finished 4-2 to Southampton, with Kieron Bowie and youth team player Leo Jenkins on target for the Cobblers.
First-team coach Marc Richards, who oversaw the game, said: "This was a much-needed run out for the lads as we look to dust off some cobwebs ahead of Saturday's match with Leicester City.
"It was a good chance for us as staff to look at the players and assess where they are in terms of match fitness and also to get some minutes into their legs.
"We thank Southampton for travelling down to us and for providing us a competitive game ahead of the weekend."