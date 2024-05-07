Bowie never expected things to go so well at Cobblers
The young striker linked up with Northampton whilst they were at a pre-season training camp in Scotland, effectively on trial, and did enough to earn a loan deal.
He enjoyed an excellent first season at Sixfields and returned last summer before going onto to score nine League One goals during a superb campaign in 23/24.
"I never expected it to go so well,” admitted Bowie. “I remember I was with Fulham for the first week of pre-season and my agent told me that there weren’t really many options on the table.
"But he said that Colin Calderwood had been on the phone and he wanted me. I don’t think the gaffer was as keen as Col but I went up for a trial for a week in Scotland.
"I wasn’t sure if I should go but I did and it went pretty well and they made the decision to sign me but they couldn't guarantee me much game-time.
"I didn’t play many games at the start but I came off the bench a few times and then scored my first goal against Crawley and that’s when things really kicked on.
"I don’t think anyone expected it to go so well but I loved my first season and I couldn’t put into the words the feeling of winning promotion at the end of it.”
Like Marc Leonard, Bowie was keen to return to Sixfields last summer.
He added: "I was excited to come back but I was also a bit nervous because we were in the league above and I wasn’t sure how well I would do.
"You question yourself but the manager was positive and it’s been a great experience to play against better players in League One and it’s always good to test yourself.
"Not many expected us to do well but we kept together the same team and the togetherness of the squad is so strong and we were fired up to prove everyone wrong.”
Asked for his favourite moment, Bowie said: “I don’t think anything tops winning promotion at Tranmere.
"Sammy (Hoskins) scored early in that game and there were a few nervy moments but we got over the line and you can’t describe the feeling of relief when the full-time whistle goes.
"I just want to thank the fans for everything they’ve done for me over the last two years. They’ve given me and the other lads so much support and they’ve always had our back.”