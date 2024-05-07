Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The young striker linked up with Northampton whilst they were at a pre-season training camp in Scotland, effectively on trial, and did enough to earn a loan deal.

He enjoyed an excellent first season at Sixfields and returned last summer before going onto to score nine League One goals during a superb campaign in 23/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I never expected it to go so well,” admitted Bowie. “I remember I was with Fulham for the first week of pre-season and my agent told me that there weren’t really many options on the table.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Kieron Bowie of Northampton Town celebrates after scoring his sides goal from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town at Sixfields on January 01, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"But he said that Colin Calderwood had been on the phone and he wanted me. I don’t think the gaffer was as keen as Col but I went up for a trial for a week in Scotland.

"I wasn’t sure if I should go but I did and it went pretty well and they made the decision to sign me but they couldn't guarantee me much game-time.

"I didn’t play many games at the start but I came off the bench a few times and then scored my first goal against Crawley and that’s when things really kicked on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t think anyone expected it to go so well but I loved my first season and I couldn’t put into the words the feeling of winning promotion at the end of it.”

Like Marc Leonard, Bowie was keen to return to Sixfields last summer.

He added: "I was excited to come back but I was also a bit nervous because we were in the league above and I wasn’t sure how well I would do.

"You question yourself but the manager was positive and it’s been a great experience to play against better players in League One and it’s always good to test yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not many expected us to do well but we kept together the same team and the togetherness of the squad is so strong and we were fired up to prove everyone wrong.”

Asked for his favourite moment, Bowie said: “I don’t think anything tops winning promotion at Tranmere.

"Sammy (Hoskins) scored early in that game and there were a few nervy moments but we got over the line and you can’t describe the feeling of relief when the full-time whistle goes.