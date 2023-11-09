Bowie admits to his regrets over 'stupid' red card against Leyton Orient

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieron Bowie will have added motivation when he takes to the field against Burton Albion on Saturday.​

​The young forward is available again after missing three games through suspension following his red card against Leyton Orient last month.

The officials accused Bowie of putting his head into an Orient player. There was little in the incident but he accepts it was a moment of madness and something he regretted almost instantly.

"It's been really frustrating and I've been kicking myself watching on because you want to do your bit,” admitted Bowie. “I was obviously disappointed to get the red card – it was just a mistake.

"I'm young and I'm going to make mistakes but it was just stupid so I'm glad to be back available again now and I'm ready to help the lads.

"You're going to make mistakes, everyone does, but you have to learn from them because they make you a better person and a better player.

"It's that split-second where you make the mistake and straightaway you regret it and you're wishing you never did it, but these things happen in football and now I'm just glad to be back.”

Bowie is one of those players who often performs better when there’s an edge to his game, but neither he nor the team can afford him to miss more matches through ill-discipline.

The 21-year-old added: "I need to find that balance because I do play on the edge and it's good to have that side to you and play with a bit of aggression, but there are certain ways to use it and other ways you shouldn't.

"To be fair, there wasn't much in at all, but it's the regret you feel afterwards knowing that you're going to miss the next three games. It's gutting but you have to get on with it and I'm back now.”

If you’re looking for silver linings, Bowie's at least had two weeks to rest up and he should be fully fit and firing as Cobblers seek a much-needed win against Burton Albion this weekend.

"I've had three games off so it's been a chance to rest up and I'm feeling fresh and I'm ready to get back out there,” added the young Scot.