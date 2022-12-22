Both Cobblers and Mansfield struck down by illness before Boxing Day meeting

Both Mansfield and Northampton have been struck down by illness ahead of their Boxing Day meeting at Field Mill.

The Cobblers were without midfielder Jack Sowerby against Carlisle United on Tuesday after he pulled out due to feeling unwell while Mitch Pinnock was only fit enough to play 15 minutes from the bench.

Manager Jon Brady revealed afterwards that several other players were also affected, including Shaun McWilliams who was forced off with cramp in the closing stages of Tuesday’s 2-1 victory. It’s the third time this season that a sickness bug has made its way through Town’s squad.

"Shaun (McWilliams) had to come off with cramp and he's another one who has been ill,” said Brady. “There's been another illness bug go through the whole group.

"Sowerby pulled out before the game and Mitch could only be on the bench and there were other players who played with illness as well, but it's just the time of year and we have to deal with it."

If anything, though, the situation appears worse at Boxing Day opponents Mansfield. The Stags have not played since last weekend and were due to take on Lincoln in a friendly on Wednesday.

“The biggest challenge we’ve got at the moment is illness,” said manager Nigel Clough. “The bugs and so on that are going round have laid down a few players. It’s coming from their children unfortunately.

“I think there are so many different viruses going around that are affecting kids that they are passing them on to their parents. We’ve had about five or six in the last week that have gone down with it and it’s pretty serious as well. It’s not just a 24-hour bug.