Boss Weaver warns Harrogate against 'hangover' after 'mad moments' in Swindon defeat

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver says there cannot afford to be a ‘hangover’ from Saturday’s defeat against Swindon when they host the Cobblers at Wetherby Road this evening.

The Sulphurites were swept aside 3-0 by Swindon on Saturday as their poor run of form extended to just one win in 11 games, although that did come against Northampton’s promotion rivals Carlisle United.

"We have to dust ourselves down and there cannot afford to be a hangover,” said Weaver, whose side hover just above the League Two relegation zone.

Simon Weaver

"Defensively, on Saturday, we had a few mad moments which cost us. But there were spells in the second-half where we had possession and opportunities to get back into it.

"We were flat on Sunday, but you have got to get over it because three points are at stake if we apply ourselves well.

"They (Northampton) are a team right up there in contention for promotion, they are a strong side and we have got to try and stop their rhythm and dig in, like we have done recently.”

Cobblers boss Jon Brady said: "It's our game in hand over some teams but we aren't focusing on them, we know it's going to be a hard game but it's a game where, if we are at our best, we have an opportunity to pick up three points.

"That's what you aim for, back-to-back wins, and we are strong away from home. We are top of the table for away points this season and I feel we are strong and confident when we go on the road.

"It's how you perform on the day and it's about us stopping them performing and then us performing on top of that. Our focus is on giving the best performance we can and not focusing too much on the opposition.

"Harrogate don't just survive at this level, they are hugely competitive, and I admire some of the stuff they do so they will certainly not be underestimated by us.