Boss Nolan proud of ‘excellent’ Cobblers as they push Saints all the way

Kevin Nolan was about as happy as a manager can be after a defeat after praising his side’s ‘excellent’ performance in losing 1-0 to Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Saints arrived at Sixfields boasting a squad stacked with top Championship talent but they were made to work extremely hard for their place in round two.

Cobblers were the better side in the first half and went close on a number of occasions, and even after Matheus Fernandes produced a moment of class to break the deadlock early in the second period, Nolan’s men kept going all the way to the end, so nearly forcing penalties through Michael Forbes' late header.

Nolan said: "I’m disappointed to lose the game first and foremost because we don’t want to lose any game at Sixfields, even against teams with the quality of Southampton who are one of the heavy favourites to win the Championship this season.

"But we matched them wonderfully well, both in and out of possession, and we weren’t far off them throughout. We put them under some really good pressure and we had plenty of good moments but we just weren’t able to put the ball in the back of the net.

“Forbesy, with that header, nine times out of 10 you see the net ripple and who knows what would have happened from there.

"They showed that moment of quality with the goal early in the second half but I was really pleased with the reaction and I was delighted with how we went about our business and a lot of our play was excellent."