Boss Nolan left frustrated as Barnsley are 'gifted' goals in Sixfields success

Disappointed Kevin Nolan was once again left to rue costly defensive lapses from the Cobblers as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Barnsley at Sixfields on Tuesday night.

The impressive Davis Keillor-Dunn was the star man for the Tykes, producing two high quality finishes, one with either foot, to put his side in control of the match with an hour played.

And although the Cobblers rallied and scored a goal 12 minutes from time through Sam Hoskins, it proved to be no more than a consolation as Town stayed just four points clear of the Sky Bet League One relegation zone.

And while admitting to admiring the quality of the finishing from Keillor-Dunn, Nolan was frustrated by the time the Barnsley man was afforded to work his magic, picking up the ball as he did on both occasions in acres of space and the getting shots off without being challenged.

The Cobblers boss felt it was another match gifted too easily to the opposition, just as happened in the 2-0 defeat against Wrexham 10 days ago.

"I am disappointed in the manner of the goals again, that has been the killer for us in the two games we have lost here," said Nolan.

"They were excellent finishes, but I think we have gifted them the goals.

"We gave him the time and space he had, and if you do that he is going to punish you.

"It is disappointing, and we are disappointed with the result because it is another loss here at Sixfields and I want to stop that, but there are lots of positives to look at.

"The lads kept going to the end and it is about moments, and there are lots of things we can learn from in this game, as well as lots of things we can be pleased with."