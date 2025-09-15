Boss Nolan delighted as Cobblers prove again they are 'no pushovers' at fortress Sixfields

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan was all smiles after the 1-0 win over Blackpool on Saturday (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Boss Kevin Nolan is delighted that Sixfields is starting to become the fortress he wants it to be for his in-form Cobblers team.

Cameron McGeehan's 82nd-minute strike earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Blackpool on Saturday, to make it three Sky Bet League wins in a row, and a second in succession on home soil.

After starting the season with a draw and a loss in league one matches at Sixfields, the Cobblers have now beaten Exeter City and Blackpool, without conceding a goal.

Indeed, the only time the Town defence has been breached in the league at Sixfields this season was by Lincoln City as they claimed a narrow 1-0 win last month, and Nolan is delighted his team are proving tough nuts to crack.

"We're pleased because it's another clean sheet and it's another win at Sixfields," said the Cobblers boss.

"I think Blackpool will go away knowing they have been given a game and that's what we want. We're not going to be pushovers and it's pleasing me.

"It's a big thing for me to be really solid at the back and it's not just the lads at the back, it's how we are out of possession.

"We work hard on that in terms of our press, our mid-block and our low-block and you can see when that we are on the front foot and we get after teams.

"Blackpool put it on us after the goal but we made blocks, we got up to our men and we didn't give away any cheap free-kicks and all of that type of stuff pleases me more than seeing the ball put in the back of the net.

"There were key contributions from Lee Burge at times as well and he made good decisions and good saves when needed.

"I feel we have had even more points on the board but it's fantastic to get three wins in a row."

The win came after the Cobblers had enjoyed a two-week break without a game following the postponement of the Reading match due to international call-ups.

But the players didn't have time to put their feet up as Nolan put them through what he called a 'mini pre-season', and he praised the squad's professionalism and work ethic - believing it paid dividends on Saturday.

"It's testament to the boys because we gave them three days off - Friday, Saturday and Sunday - but they came in on Monday and they were ready to go," said Nolan.

"I was looking forward to seeing their reaction when they came in. They could have been a bit lackadaisical but they weren't and that really pleased me and the week built up for the game.

"We came off them at the end of the week so they could explode and they did at the start of the game. They were able to go and go again and keep going and that's great to see.

"They all know the competition we have.

"Cam will get the glory for a fantastic goal and finish but all of them get praise from me for their work ethic and how they played. They were brave on the ball and off it as well.”

And he added: "It was a late goal and that pleases me because that's down to the hard work that we're putting into the lads and the amount they are getting through.

"It means you can go for longer and I still feel there's work to do but I'm delighted for the lads and I'm really pleased that everyone can enjoy another victory because it keeps the run going.

"We can rest and enjoy and look forward to another tough one at Wycombe on Saturday."