Boss Lindsey says Swindon will be well prepared for Cobblers' set-pieces

Scott Lindsey.

Swindon Town head coach Scott Lindsey says his players will be well prepared to deal with Cobblers’ set-piece threat during Saturday’s League Two fixture at County Ground.

Town developed a reputation for being the best set-piece team in the league last term and they have carried that on this season, scoring 12 goals already from such situations, more than double any other side.

"Northampton have started the season really well,” said Lindsey. “We have watched them at length this week and they are a really tough side.

"They have the top scorer in the league in their team and they have scored 22 goals this season, 12 of which from set-pieces, so we will need to be on our guard with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are really strong on that and it's a big part of their game. They have a long throw as well and can really launch in it flat so it comes in at pace.

"It's a dangerous part of their game so it's something we have worked on and spoken about. We play 11 v 11 in training and get one team to play like the opposition and that's what we've done this week.

"We need to defend against it and be aggressive. We have done some defensive work today (Thursday) and we know it will be a tough game but we are really looking forward to it.”

Swindon, meanwhile, are known for dominating possession, which could make for an intriguing tactical battle on Saturday given Northampton’s high press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey added: "We want to dominate possession and we want to play and to do that, we want to play out from the back and try and invite the press and play around or through it.