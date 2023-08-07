News you can trust since 1931
Boss Jon Brady pleased with addition of Max Thompson from Newcastle United

‘Max has a great pedigree and we believe he will fit in to the squad well.’
By James Heneghan
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 17:03 BST

Manager Jon Brady was pleased to welcome Max Thompson to the Cobblers after the young goalkeeper joined on loan until January from Newcastle United.

Brady’s search for a number two ended on Monday afternoon when 19-year-old Thompson’s arrival from the Magpies was confirmed, and he’ll go straight into the squad as competition for Lee Burge ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Swansea City.

"We are pleased to welcome Max to the club," said Brady. “He’s a good young goalkeeper. Newcastle have a good reputation for developing goalkeepers and I know he was close to getting in the squad for the Carabao Cup final last season. He will join our first-team squad and we are really pleased to welcome such a highly rated young goalkeeper to the club.

"Max has a great pedigree and we believe he will fit in to the squad well. He is highly thought of at Newcastle and we are grateful to them for allowing us to borrow Max."

The move will allow Cobblers academy goalkeeper James Dadge to go out on loan, with Brady adding: "We believe the best course of action for James Dadge is to head out on loan to aid his development by playing week in, week out, and Max's arrival allows that to happen so it’s a good move for all parties."

