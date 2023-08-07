Manager Jon Brady was pleased to welcome Max Thompson to the Cobblers after the young goalkeeper joined on loan until January from Newcastle United.

Brady’s search for a number two ended on Monday afternoon when 19-year-old Thompson’s arrival from the Magpies was confirmed, and he’ll go straight into the squad as competition for Lee Burge ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Swansea City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are pleased to welcome Max to the club," said Brady. “He’s a good young goalkeeper. Newcastle have a good reputation for developing goalkeepers and I know he was close to getting in the squad for the Carabao Cup final last season. He will join our first-team squad and we are really pleased to welcome such a highly rated young goalkeeper to the club.

"Max has a great pedigree and we believe he will fit in to the squad well. He is highly thought of at Newcastle and we are grateful to them for allowing us to borrow Max."