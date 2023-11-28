Boss Jon Brady celebrates 'wonderful night' as Cobblers stun in-form Blackpool
Town did not go to Bloomfield Road to make up the numbers and they proved that with an excellent first half display as Kieron Bowie’s calm finish on 31 minutes, his second goal in two games, gave them a deserved half-time lead.
Blackpool predictably hit back in the second half and Jordan Rhodes levelled, but Sam Hoskins’ 11th of the season 15 minutes from full-time sealed a famous victory for the Cobblers, their third in a row and one which lifts them up to 13th.
"It’s a really good win and I’m delighted for the players and for the fans who travelled tonight,” said Brady, who lost left-back Patrick Brough an hour before kick-off.
"There’s confidence within the group after the last two results and we tried to keep continuity with the same team but obviously we had to make the one change that was forced upon us.
"But we came here with a game plan and the boys delivered it superbly.
"The two goals were great finishes and you know you might have to suffer away at a place like Blackpool and they did have some moments.
"But we played some good stuff and I was really pleased with so much of the performance.
"It was a hard, hard game because they are one hell of a team and you saw that with how they played on Saturday against Portsmouth, who are an excellent side themselves.
"But I was so happy with how we played and I’m just proud of the effort of the boys – they have to be applauded first and foremost for their discipline, their work-rate and their willingness to work hard for each other.
"The fans were brilliant and it’s a wonderful night for the club.”