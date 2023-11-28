Boss Jon Brady celebrates 'wonderful night' as Cobblers stun in-form Blackpool

Cobblers boss Jon Brady hailed a ‘wonderful night’ for the football club after his side upset all the odds with a superb 2-1 victory at promotion-chasing Blackpool on Tuesday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town did not go to Bloomfield Road to make up the numbers and they proved that with an excellent first half display as Kieron Bowie’s calm finish on 31 minutes, his second goal in two games, gave them a deserved half-time lead.

Blackpool predictably hit back in the second half and Jordan Rhodes levelled, but Sam Hoskins’ 11th of the season 15 minutes from full-time sealed a famous victory for the Cobblers, their third in a row and one which lifts them up to 13th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s a really good win and I’m delighted for the players and for the fans who travelled tonight,” said Brady, who lost left-back Patrick Brough an hour before kick-off.

Sam Hoskins is all smiles as the Cobblers players celebrate his winning goal at Blackpool on Tuesday (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"There’s confidence within the group after the last two results and we tried to keep continuity with the same team but obviously we had to make the one change that was forced upon us.

"But we came here with a game plan and the boys delivered it superbly.

"The two goals were great finishes and you know you might have to suffer away at a place like Blackpool and they did have some moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we played some good stuff and I was really pleased with so much of the performance.

"It was a hard, hard game because they are one hell of a team and you saw that with how they played on Saturday against Portsmouth, who are an excellent side themselves.

"But I was so happy with how we played and I’m just proud of the effort of the boys – they have to be applauded first and foremost for their discipline, their work-rate and their willingness to work hard for each other.