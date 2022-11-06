Boss Johnson happy with points on the board as Brackley take over at the top

Roger Johnson watches on during Brackley Town's 3-0 victory over Kettering Town, which sent them to the top of the Vanarama National League North. Picture by Peter Short

With morning leaders King’s Lynn Town enjoying a memorable 1-0 victory at Doncaster Rovers in the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup, the Saints had the chance to leapfrog them at the summit.

And they duly delivered with a commanding performance and 3-0 victory over Kettering Town in the all-Northamptonshire clash at St James Park.

Brackley are now two points clear of second-placed Darlington and three ahead of the Linnets, who have three games in hand which is likely to increase with their continued participation in the FA Cup.

Martin Woods celebrates after he fired home Brackley's first goal against Kettering

And Johnson, who has guided Brackley to a seven-match unbeaten run and five wins in a row since replacing Kevin Wilkin as manager, is perfectly happy to have the points on the board.

“I would much rather be us, they have got to win those games,” the Brackley manager said.

“It’s all well and good having games in hand, you have to win them.

“They will have another game in the FA Cup and maybe it will take its toll. I’ll be praying for that!”

On the performance against the Poppies, Johnson added: “When you’re winning games, it’s hard to not be over the moon.

“I am happy with the performance, it was a bit scrappy and you can’t take it for granted that you are going to go out and win every game.

“You have to earn the right and I thought we did that in the first half.

“We knew we would probably have a lot of time on the ball and we looked good in possession and we created chances.

“We maybe sat off a bit in the second half but we got the third and I was a lot more comfortable after that.”

Martin Woods opened the scoring in the first half at St James Park before James Armson took centre-stage with a second-half brace to wrap up the well deserved win.

And Armson was on the end of some praise from his manager.

“His second one was a superb finish,” Johnson said.

“He had to concentrate on the first one after some great work from Callum Stead and then it was a great pass from Riccardo (Calder) and he was calm and didn’t panic. He took it well.”