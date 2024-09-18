Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff

Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff is warning his players against complacency ahead of Saturday's home clash with the Cobblers at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers are sitting pretty in fourth place in the Sky Bet League One table, and confidence will be high after they secured a thumping 4-0 win at fellow promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Huddersfield ran riot after Josh Koroma had put them ahead on the stroke of half-time, with a dominant second-half showing seeing further goals for Koroma, Ben Wiles and Antony Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was a fourth win in five league one matches for the west Yorkshire side, whose only blip came at the hands of Rotherham United in their previous encounter, with the Millers securing a 2-1 success.

The Terriers are now preparing to host the Cobblers ahead of another Tuesday night home date with Blackpool, and Duff is keen to stress to his players that they have to maintain their levels and intensity.

“That’s 12 points from five games now," said the former Cheltenham Town and Swansea City boss.

"We’ve played Peterborough away, Rotherham away and Bolton away, so that’s a tough run in the first opening five games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I have said to the players, just because we’ve got a couple of home games now, don’t look too far down the road, going ‘oh well it’s at home so we’ll win that one’ – not the case.

"It’s already been proven.”

Saturday is the Cobblers' first league trip to Huddersfield since September, 2008, when the home side claimed a 3-2 victory.

The Terriers are in league one for the first time since 2012 following their relegation from the Championship last season.

They enjoyed two seasons in the Premier League between 2017 and 2019.