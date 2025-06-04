Boss Cowan's delight as another key trio commit futures to Brackley Town

Skipper Gaz Dean has signed a new at Brackley Town (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Three more players have committed their futures to Brackley Town following their promotion to the Vanarama National League - including long-serving skipper Gareth Dean.

Joining the title-winning captain in the St James Park ranks for the club's first season at Step One are defender Tyler Lyttle and forward Connor Hall.

All three played key roles as the Saints won the Vanarama National League North title, and they have been rewarded with new deals as Brackley make the step up to the fifth tier of English football.

Dean has been a stalwart at St James for many years, racking up an incredible 408 first team appearances to date, and manager Gavin Cowan is delighted the Saints 'cornerstone' will be back in the red and white next season.

"Gareth is the cornerstone of the football club," Cowan told brackleytownfcom.

"His commitment and desire oozes through the squad and so as a club we realise his importance.

"That being said, there are no easy passes, Gaz has to raise his levels like he has done on many occasions and understands that we have business to attend to!”

Lyttle, the son of former Nottingham Forest and Northampton Town degender Des, has been with Brackley since the summer of 2023 and has gone on to play 97 first team games, scoring five goals - including one in the win over Farsley Celtic that sealed the title on the final day.

"Tyler has been an integral part of the team and our success in the last two years," declared Cowan.

"His versatility and mentality have given us a player who we think is more than ready for the National League. His professionalism will be important in our changing room.”

Hall joined Brackley in January, 2023, and scored a hat-trick on his debut against Banbury United.

He has gone on to score a further 26 goals in 73 matches, and Cowan said: “Connor has been a breath of fresh air since we brought him to the club.

"He knows this is a great chance for the club and himself to prove our worth on the bigger stage and he will contribute heavily in that with goals."

Meanwhile, the National League line-up was confirmed at the weekend as Oldham Athletic beat Southend United 3-2 after extra-time in the play-off final at Wembley.

The result sees the Latics return to the EFL, with Southend facing at least one more season in the National League where they at least have the consolation of being able to look forward to a first trip to Brackley!