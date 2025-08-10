Shane Byrne celebrated his winner for Brackley on Saturday (picture: Pete Keen)

Gavin Cowan says his Brackley Town players have set a standard they must now maintain after they claimed a 1-0 victory in their first National League match on Saturday.

The Saints delivered a hugely impressive showing, with Shane Byrne's winner from the penalty spot putting the icing on the cake against Eastleigh at St James Park.

Cowan was delighted with the performance his side produced after winning the title in National League North last season.

But the Brackley boss is now determined to ensure his players keep the bar high for the remainder of the campaign.

"It's the opening game and there's going to be a lot of euphoria with clubs and a lot of disappointment, but there's many, many battles towards winning the war," Cowan said.

"We found last season that if we looked after our battles consistently enough, the war would look after itself.

"It's a battle won, we're really pleased with that and the way the players won graciously - they conducted themselves with class and dignity.

"I'm really proud of their attitude and application, and we've set a standard now.

"My message to the players is that it's not an FA Cup game, we're not here just to beat Eastleigh.

"We move on to the next game every week and it's a massive effort for us to have won that game because it's never going to be a walk in the park with Eastleigh.

"We're going to have this week in, week out and the players have set a standard now that they're going to have to live up to. I look forward to challenging them to do so."

There is no doubt it was a special day for everyone involved with Brackley.

And Cowan said: "I'm really pleased and I want to say congratulations to all of the supporters because they've played a huge part in getting us to this stage.

"Someone said the other day that one minute they were watching the club in the Hellenic League and now we're in the National League.

"I had two hats on today. The first hat was understanding the passion that comes from our community and the people who put so much time and effort into it.

"But my other hat is that we don't just want to be here to make up the numbers - we want to stamp our authority on the league, we want to be competitive.

"We understand it might be slightly different to what it was last year, but we certainly want to be competitive, we want to be in the mix and we don't want to be the side that's just turning up for a good day out.

"Professionally, if anything, I'd say we could have been a bit more ruthless in front of goal.

"I thought we were better in all departments of the pitch, without being disrespectful to Eastleigh who are a big, strong outfit with great resources.

"For us, we were better in all departments - we just need to be a bit more ruthless in front of goal because it could have been three or four in my opinion.

"And their keeper is probably better than this level - he's an excellent keeper.

"They've got some top players at the level so it was an excellent performance from our lads.

"We want enjoy it and now we put it to bed and move on to Blackburn and then Yeovil."

Cowan was quick to hail match-winner Byrne.

He said: "There was leadership all over the pitch. When we've got Shane Byrne in the form he is, it sets the stall out for the rest of the team.

"We talk about our minimum requirements of hard work, desire, application, doing a job and a half, being reliable, being committed to what we do, and the lads gave us everything.

"If they're going to be as trusting as what they were on this occasion, we can do okay this season, but it's one down and many more to come."