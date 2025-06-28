Boss Cowan 'really proud' to commit his future to Brackley Town
On Saturday morning it was announced that Cowan, who led the Saints to the National League North title last season, had signed a new deal until 2028.
Assistant manager Jamie Haynes and goalkeeping coach Ali Worby have also renewed their contracts.
And Cowan said: “I'm really proud to commit to the club along with my assistant Jamie and my staff.
"It was a very easy decision, but it was all really about making sure that we hadn't hit our ceiling.
"I'm really thankful to the people at the football club for giving us this opportunity and to be given the tools to be able to go and give the best account of ourselves in the National League.
"We’re venturing into the unknown as a club, but lots of our players are aware of the big task ahead and I’m excited to get going!”
Brackley are now preparing for life in the National League.
And Saints chairman Matt Wise said: "Following two successful seasons at the club, achieving a play-off promotion final in his first season with us and this season gaining promotion to the National League as champions, the club is delighted that Gavin has signed a new three-year contract.
"This provides continuity as the club looks to face the challenges of football at Step One and the ability to plan over the longer term. Jamie (Haynes) has also been an integral part of this success.
"Securing the future of the management team is an important step forward for the club."
