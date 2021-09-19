Boss Brady unhappy at fourth official's role in disallowing goal against Swindon
Jon Brady was not happy with the interference of fourth official Declan O'Shea that led to the controversial chalking off of what he felt was 'a legitimate' first-half goal in the 1-1 draw against Swindon Town at Sixfields.
The Cobblers thought they had taken a 40th-minute lead against the Robins when Danny Rose slotted home Aaron McGowan's right-wing cross from close range.
The goal was awarded by referee Brett Huxtable and assistant referee Ian Smedley, with the Cobblers players and supporters celebrating for a good 10 seconds.
But whistler Huxtable eventually cut those celebrations short when he belatedly penalised Fraser Horsfall for a foul on Romoney Chrichlow in the build-up.
The referee acted on the advice of fourth official O'Shea, and Brady was not at all happy that he got involved.
Asked if he had any complaints about the decision, the Town boss said: "Yes, I do. I feel that Fraser has held his ground, and their player has run into him, and I felt we scored a legitimate goal.
"Then there were obviously complaints from the opposition bench, and the fourth official started getting on his microphone to the referee.
"The referee had allowed the goal, and what was the biggest thing for me, the linesman (Smedley) has allowed it.
"But the fourth official, who is probably 45 yards away, is on the mic as soon as their bench jumps up.
"Now that is extremely frustrating and it hurt, and I told him (O'Shea) that as well.
"In fact I told him in no uncertain terms for about 10 minutes, I couldn't help myself!"
The match ended in a stalemate, with Horsfall's 83rd-minute header cancelling out Tyreece Simpson's 57th-minute opener for Swindon.
The result saw the Cobblers drop to fourth place in Sky Bet League Two, but they are level on points with third-placed Harrogate.
Leaders Forest Green Rovers are now five points better off than Town, who have a free week before travelling to 17th-placed Salford City on Saturday.