Boss Brady unhappy at fourth official's role in disallowing goal against Swindon

The Cobblers players remonstrate with referee Brett Huxtable after the late chalking off of Danny Rose's first-half goal (Pictures: Pete Norton)

The Cobblers thought they had taken a 40th-minute lead against the Robins when Danny Rose slotted home Aaron McGowan's right-wing cross from close range.

The goal was awarded by referee Brett Huxtable and assistant referee Ian Smedley, with the Cobblers players and supporters celebrating for a good 10 seconds.

But whistler Huxtable eventually cut those celebrations short when he belatedly penalised Fraser Horsfall for a foul on Romoney Chrichlow in the build-up.

Fourth official Declan O'Shea

The referee acted on the advice of fourth official O'Shea, and Brady was not at all happy that he got involved.

Asked if he had any complaints about the decision, the Town boss said: "Yes, I do. I feel that Fraser has held his ground, and their player has run into him, and I felt we scored a legitimate goal.

"Then there were obviously complaints from the opposition bench, and the fourth official started getting on his microphone to the referee.

"The referee had allowed the goal, and what was the biggest thing for me, the linesman (Smedley) has allowed it.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady and assistant Colin Calderwood

"But the fourth official, who is probably 45 yards away, is on the mic as soon as their bench jumps up.

"Now that is extremely frustrating and it hurt, and I told him (O'Shea) that as well.

"In fact I told him in no uncertain terms for about 10 minutes, I couldn't help myself!"

The match ended in a stalemate, with Horsfall's 83rd-minute header cancelling out Tyreece Simpson's 57th-minute opener for Swindon.

The result saw the Cobblers drop to fourth place in Sky Bet League Two, but they are level on points with third-placed Harrogate.