Boss Brady unhappy as Cobblers let it slip against Saddlers

Jon Guthrie clears the ball during the Cobblers' 1-1 draw with Walsall on Tuesday (Picture Pete Norton)

Mitch Pinnock's early opener set the tone for a strong first-half performance by Town, with Louis Appere and Pinnock again spurning further chances.

But things went awry after half-time as Conor Wilkinson quickly levelled with a fine finish before Walsall threatened a winner against a Town side who had lost all control of the game.

"It was a real game of two halves," said Brady. "We were very dominant in the first-half but just didn't turn our chances into goals and that was unfortunate.

"We could have had more control in the game had we scored one or two more but they really came out in the second-half and turned the ball in behind us and made it quite difficult with the wind against.

"We weren't able to gain control and we found ourselves conceding the goal, it goes to 1-1 and we fight in the game but there was no real quality again.

"We finished the game well and were on top for the final 10 minutes and have that opportunity with Sam (Hoskins) off the corner. I thought it was in but it wasn't to be."

Brady praised the work of Michael Flynn since he took over at Walsall but was frustrated his side didn't gain any control in the second-half.

"I thought we played some good football in the first-half and really opened them up but we couldn't get control in the second-half," he added.

"They really stepped on us and we couldn't win any second balls and get control and we weren't winning the ball up front against their three strong, physical defenders.