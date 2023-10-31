Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jon Brady says he and his team are grateful for the ‘fantastic’ backing of Cobblers supporters during their current struggles.

Town are without a win in four and sit outside the League One relegation zone on goal difference alone, but they were well backed in defeat at Bristol Rovers on Saturday and will take a big following to Derby County tonight.

"The fans, again, filling that away end, were fantastic,” said Brady. “They were standing in the rain and it shows how much they love the club. We're fighting and we're giving everything and I will keep fighting and giving everything.

Jon Brady applauds the traveling Northampton Town fans at the end of the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town at Memorial Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"They kept shouting and cheering and I made sure all the guys went over at the end because we're so appreciative. We're giving it everything and we will turn it around.

"We have 1,200 plus coming up on Tuesday and we really appreciate that support and it's up to us to make our fans proud with a strong performance."

Previewing tonight’s tough test against Paul Warne’s Rams, Brady added” "It will only be a great occasion if we go there, play with purpose and get a result and that's what we're aiming to do.

"It's about what we do and how we implement ourselves on the game. That's what our focus is on. We have to nullify their threats because they have a lot of good players and a top squad for the level but we believe we can compete with any team in this division.