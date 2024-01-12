News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Boss Brady says things still all quiet on the transfer front at the Cobblers

Jon Brady says there 'is nothing imminent' with regards to any transfer activitiy at the Cobblers.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 12th Jan 2024, 10:03 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 10:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Town boss is in relaxed mood as the January window nears the midway point, with the only movement in or out of Sixfields so far seeing goalkeeper Max Thompson return to Newcastle United at the conclusion of his six-month loan deal.

There have been the usual rumours linking the Cobblers with moves for various players, but Brady says all is currently quiet on the recruitment front.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There is nothing imminent at the moment for us, and that is how it is," said the Town boss.

Most Popular
Cobblers boss Jon Brady (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)Cobblers boss Jon Brady (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Cobblers boss Jon Brady (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"I am not really looking at our position (in the league) in terms of what that does to our recruitment.

"It has been tough with our injury situation, but overall we just asses it as a staff and a group and we will go from there.

"The players have done brilliantly and have put us, the club, in a great position at the moment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We don't want to sit back on that, we want to keep driving forward and be the best we can possibly be, and the players need to make sure we maintain that and keep kicking.

"As a manager, you are always striving to try and improve the group, but we will see what happens in the next couple of weeks."

The Cobblers return to Sky Bet League One action after a 12-day break on Saturday when they host Wigan Athletic at Sixfields.

Related topics:CobblersBoss BradySixfieldsNewcastle UnitedWigan Athletic