Boss Brady rues 'naive' red card from Eaves as Cobblers drop into bottom four

Cameron McGeehan on the ball for the Cobblers at Stevenage on Tuesday (Picture: Pete Norton)

Jon Brady was proud of his players but frustrated with Tom Eaves’ ‘naivety’ after the striker’s needless red card cost the Cobblers against Stevenage on Tuesday night.

Eaves saw yellow twice in the first 27 minutes, the second for a brainless challenge 60 yards from goal, and whilst Town defended manfully and bravely with 10 men for more than an hour, late goals from Dan Kemp and Jamie Reid dropped them into the League One relegation zone for the first time this season.

"It just sums us up at the moment with injuries and red cards and we’re having to fight our way through games,” said Brady.

"It’s really naive from Tom. He knows he’s on a booking and he shouldn’t go in for that challenge because it gave us a mountain to climb.

"We had to play over 60 minutes with 10 men and for 58 minutes the boys were absolutely brilliant.

"The effort and the organisation was incredible but it’s a lapse of concentration that has cost us at the end.

"We then had to have a go and we concede another but I can’t fault the effort or application of the players. We just gave ourselves too much to do.”