Boss Brady rues missed late chances as injury-hit Cobblers battle to a point at Scunthorpe

Liam Roberts kept a fifth successive clean sheet (PIctures: Pete Norton)

Town were sub-par for most of the game at Glanford Park and only really came to life after Josh Eppiah and Benny Ashley-Seal were introduced with 20 minutes to play.

They then could have snatched it with Eppiah seeing a shot cleared off the line, Sam Hoskins hitting the bar and Paul Lewis firing just wide.

"You come to a place like Scunthorpe and they are fighting for their lives and giving their manager everything so you have to give credit to them," said Brady.

Cobblers left-back Ali Koiki battles for the ball at Scunthorpe

"They played a shape where they flooded the midfield and it became a fight and a battle and a war of attrition.

"But towards the end, we made the subs, and opened them up.

"If you go through it, Josh Eppiah has one cleared off the line, then he has a shot well blocked, Mitch Pinnock also has a shot blocked, Sammy hits the bar and Pablo hits the outside of the post in stoppage-time.

"There also should have been a stonewall penalty when Ali (Koiki) crosses one in and Aaron's (McGowan) shirt is nearly pulled off his back.

"I've watched it again and I don't know what the officials have seen.