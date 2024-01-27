Boss Brady rues Cobblers off day as Shrewsbury claim deserved Sixfields victory

Jordan Willis on the ball during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Shrewsbury Town (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

In their first game under new boss Paul Hurst, the Shrews were deserved winners as second-half goals from Dan Udoh and Chey Dunkley sealed a win that would have been more comprehensive but for a string of saves from Lee Burge.

The defeat was only the Cobblers' third in 13 league one matches, and Brady accepted that too many of his players simply had rare off days at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

]He also felt the efforts of Tuesday night's dramatic 3-2 win at Charlton might have caught up with his team.

"I thought we looked leggy, and it looked like Tuesday night might have taken a lot out of us," said Brady.

"I felt there was a new manager bounce for them, and they looked buoyant, and overall they deserved that today.

"In the last 13 games we haven't had too many off days, but today was a bit of an off day for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of late we have set the standards where everybody is expecting us to turn it on, and for whatever reason we didn't hit our usual standards.

"We had too many players who had an off day, but we have been consitent over the recent period so we are going to try and not get too low about it.